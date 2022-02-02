Metro linked to Irishman Darragh Lenihan

According to the generically-named Football Insider, "New York Red Bulls are readying a lucrative offer for Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan". Lucrative!

Lenihan, an Irish international, has been a mainstay in the Rovers defense for the past seven years. In 2020-21, he appeared in 27 league matches, starting all of them. The 27-year-old (too old?) has been with Blackburn since 2012, other than a short loan stint to Brighton. Although a mainstay in central defense, he can also play in midfield, and even at forward.

We definitely do need a forward...