An offer for Luquinhas?

An tepid-at-best offseason could be uplifted soon, if reports out of Poland are to be believed. Apparently, Legia Warsaw's Lucas Lima Linhares, better known as Luquinhas, is on the move. And the destination? Not known yet, but there is a supposed 2.5-3 million euro offer from RBNY.

Luquinhas, 25, was named the best midfielder in the Polish league for the 2020-21 season, and had won two titles with Legia. The Brazilian was previously on the books of Benfica, but failed to feature in a first-team league match.