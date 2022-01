Mathias Jorgensen gets a job

Matthias Jorgensen, whose scoring prowess made Tom Barlow look like a superstar, has found a new home. The Danish youngster came back to his home country, where he will wear #10 for Esbjerg in the second division.

Issiar Drame has returned as well, to Ukraine. The Frenchman, who was mention as a possibility to return, signed with Lviv of that country's first division.