Troy Lesesne named assistant coach

January 25, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added Troy Lesesne to Gerhard Struber's coaching staff, the club announced today. Lesesne has joined New York at their Florida Camp in IMG Academy. Lesesne, a West Columbia, South Carolina native, most recently served as Head Coach and Technical Director of the United Soccer League Championship club New Mexico United. He was named New Mexico's first head coach and technical director when the club entered the USL in 2018. During Lesesne's three-year stint with New Mexico, he accumulated a 34-29-26 record with two playoff appearances and was named 2020 USL Co-Coach of the Year. "Troy is a coach with smart ideas and big ambitions to go deep in our identity", said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He has experience in different areas and will be able to help the team to develop in many directions." Lesesne began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the College of Charleston from 2005 through 2014. During his tenure, he was named one of the top-20 assistant coaches in the nation by CollegeSoccerNews.com in 2011 and 2013 and was also selected to the inaugural United Soccer Coaches NCAA "Top 30 Under 30" coaches program in 2013. Lesesne holds both a United States Soccer Federation "A" coaching license and NSCAA Premier Diploma. "I'd like to thank Kevin, Denis, Gerhard, and the entire Red Bull Soccer International Group for this tremendous opportunity", said Lesesne. "This club has established an incredible identity and winning culture over many years and it's an honor to be part of this coaching staff. I'm committed to working tirelessly to help Gerhard, our staff, and our players in any way I can." Lesesne then jumped from the collegiate level to the professional level, spending four seasons with USL Championship club Charleston Battery as an assistant coach. He assisted in the team qualifying for back-to-back playoffs in 2016 and 2017, along with advancing to round 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the club's inaugural season,[5] which was the furthest for any lower league team.