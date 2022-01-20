Jake LaCava graduates to be loaned out

January 20, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II forward Jake LaCava to a one-year MLS contract with option years in 2023, 2024 and 2025, the club announced today. LaCava will spend the 2022 season on loan with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies. "We are pleased to promote Jake to the first team", said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "We think he has a strong future with us, but want to see him continue to get minutes and grow professionally. We wish him the best of luck with Tampa for the 2022 season." LaCava, 22, began his professional career with New York Red Bulls II, where he played the last two seasons. The New Milford, Connecticut native made 45 appearances for Red Bulls II and tallied 11 goals and seven assists. He finished second for the club in assists in 2021 with three and third in goals scored with six. The forward is one of seven players in Red Bulls II history to appear in 30 matches during a single season, which he accomplished in this past season. "I'm pleased to see Jake promoted to the first team", said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "We were happy to see his progression with Red Bulls II and want to see him continue to get meaningful minutes. We wish him the best in Tampa this season." Before signing his first professional contract, LaCava played for Red Bulls Academy for the 2019-2020 season, where he made eight appearances and scored one goal. LaCava also enjoyed a stint at Los Angeles Galaxy Academy in 2018. He started his academy career with Barca Residency Academy (AZ), where he appeared in 35 matches and recorded 14 goals. LaCava as featured with United States Youth National teams, starting with the U-16's and most recently the U-18's.