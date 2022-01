Bradley Carnell named coach of expansion St. Louis

January 5, 2022 (Official Press Release) St. Louis City SC have named Bradley Carnell head coach ahead of their MLS expansion season in 2023, the club announced Wednesday. Carnell joined the New York Red Bulls in 2017 as an assistant coach and was named their interim head coach in September 2020 after Chris Armas was dismissed and before Gerhard Struber took over.