Joscha Wosz to accompany Clark's return?

There were rumblings last year that Caden Clark will return from Leipzig on a loan, and now there is fuel to the fire from Germany. According to Bild (who, let's never forget, in 1999 called the MetroStars "The Worst Team in the World" prior to the Lothar Matthaus arrival), Clark will be heading back stateside on a loan.

He might be joined by Joscha Wosz, a 19-year-old German youth international midfielder who has seen very limited time (two sub appearances) with Leipzig's first team.

Boy, all those loans surely worked out last year! Well, Carlos Coronel did...