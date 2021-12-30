Another captain departs the ship

December 30, 2021 Dax McCarty. Sacha Kljestan. Luis Robles. Three Metro greats, three team captains, three players jettisoned to the side, for better of for worse. The next one was supposed to be different. And different he was: Sean Davis, the first ever homegrown captain in team history. A MetroStars fan from back in the days. Academy, USL team, and then seven years with the big club, rising from reserve to playing EVERY SINGLE MINUTE of the 2021 season. Let that sink in. A defensive midfielder who did not leave the field once. That does not happen often. And now, he is off to Nashville, joining the player he eventually replaced with Metro -- on the field and with the armband, McCarty. Did RBNY do enough to keep Davis? (Apparently, MLS free agency rules specify that the original team can outbid all others.) Or was this another in a long line of unceremonious terminations? For as much as McCarty, Kljestan, and Robles (let's add Bradley Wright-Phillips to the mix as well) did for the club, all were on the wrong side of 30. Davis is still 28, with no signs of slowing down. He was arguably the team's best player last year, and the major reason why the makeshift defense leaked so few scoring opportunities. He was also a clear leader on and off the field, the one adult voice in a locker room full of youngsters. The circumstances might be different, but once again, RBNY's inability to build roster consistency is shown. Davis was a perfect piece, an MLS lifer who was happy to be here. Now he is gone for nothing in return. Best of luck in Nashville, Sean. Who is the next captain?