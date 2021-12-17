Daniel Edelman graduates to first team

The New York Red Bulls have signed Under-20 United States National Team midfielder and New Jersey native Daniel Edelman to a two-year MLS Homegrown contract with an option for 2024 and 2025, the club announced today. Edelman, who signed with NYRBII in 2020, finished his second professional season with Red Bulls II this year.

"We are delighted to promote Daniel to the first team," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Daniel is a young prospect that we saw great things at Red Bulls II and can't wait to see his continual development with our club."

Edelman, 18, wrapped up his first full season with New York Red Bulls II, appearing in 30 games with 28 starts and 2,486 minutes played. The Warren, New Jersey native recorded one, goal, one assist and 35 key passes while leading the team in interceptions (54), tackles (87), tackles won (59), duels won (182) and passes (1,350).

"Daniel is a top prospect at the midfield position," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is an aggressive central defensive midfielder that can do well in our system. His ability to defend and get forward are key attributes for his position."

For country, Edelman earned his first call into the U-20 USMNT squad. He recorded one start and two appearances overall with 104 minutes played in the 2021 Revelations Cup. Edelman also competed with the U-16 squad in 2019, tallying five appearances.