Metro spends $1.2 million on Lewis Morgan

December 12, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have acquired Scottish attacking midfielder Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $1,200,000 in General Allocation Money over two years, the club announced today. The midfielder will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster. The Red Bulls will send Inter Miami $700,000 of GAM for 2022, and $500,000 of GAM for 2023. Miami will also retain a percentage of a future transfer. Morgan, 25, has spent the last two seasons in MLS at Inter Miami CF. The Paisley, Scotland, native has tallied seven goals and 12 assists in 57 appearances, which includes a five-goal, seven-assist 2020 campaign as an attacking midfielder where he was named Team MVP. "We are delighted to add Lewis as an attacking option," Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell said. "Not only does he bring a wealth of experience from Europe, but he has found success in MLS the last two seasons. We hope that his experience within the league will provide an immediate impact to our group." Prior to MLS, Morgan joined Celtic in January 2018, making his debut later that year in a UEFA Champions League qualifying match against Alashkert Yerevan. He made 31 appearances for the club including seven in the Champions League and eight in the UEFA Europa League. Morgan registered two Champions League assists and two Europa League goals for the team. "I am happy to have Lewis be a part of our squad," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He possesses the instinct and intelligence to recognize to get in behind, to open up passing lanes and create space. His ability against the ball to press and counter-press will also provide useful to our team." The 25-year-old also showed his versatility late in 2019, filling in as a striker for several important matches including the Scottish League Cup final, a silverware-winning 1-0 triumph for Celtic. Morgan spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at Sunderland AFC where he made 22 appearances. He tallied two goals and four assists for the club including a crucial goal that helped the team reach the EFL Trophy final. The Scottish wide player began his professional career at Saint Mirren Football Club in Scotland after years in the Rangers Football Club Academy. At St. Mirren, Morgan enjoyed a very productive spell, registering 18 goals and 13 assists across all competitions in the 2017/18 season. In total, he made 118 appearances for the club, totaling 29 goals and 23 assists.