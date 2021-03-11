Despite dominating, Metro can't clinch, 0:0

November 3, 2021
New York Atlanta
0:0



11.03.21 · League It was a performance for the ages. Knowing a win and a win only would clinch a playoff berth, Metro put the front foot forward from the opening whistle. Attack after attack was thrown Atlanta's way, while giving absolutely nothing back in return. It was complete domination for the entire 90 minutes... with nothing to show for it. Atlanta, who also needed a win to advance, was the one celebrating after a scoreless draw. No play summarized the game more than one in the 53rd minute. Seconds after picking up an idiotic yellow card for dissent, Patryk Klimala was sprung on a breakaway. The Pole took it into the box, only to harmlessly hit it at Brad Guzan. Despite playing the entirety of the game in Atlanta's half, taking 12 corners, and totaling 15 shots, Metro could only put three on goal. (Klimala did hit the woodwork on a reaction shot from a perfect Caden Clark cross.) The ineptitude in front of the net would be dumbfounding if it hadn't become so obvious. On the bright side, the midfield pairing of Sean Davis and Dru Yearwood controlled everything Atlanta tried to throw their way. The rare times Atlanta got the ball into the Metro half, the defense had absolutely no trouble containing their high-priced forwards. It got so bad for the visitors, they started time-wasting in the first half. The fact that they would remain scoreless seemed obvious for the entire game. Alas, Metro remained scoreless as well, who now heads into the regular season finale at Nashville without Klimala, who is suspended for yellows. Because Montreal plays Orlando in its finale, a tie would be enough for Metro to clinch a berth. Who says no to another scoreless draw? It doesn't even need to be a performance for the ages...