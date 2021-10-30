Metro fills quota at the death vs Montreal, 1:0

October 30, 2021 1:0 New York Montreal Fabio

10.30.21 · League It all looked lost. Well, looked tied. Tied as far as the game was concerned, but lost as far as the season. Metro and Montreal were tied on points, one back of the playoff line; anything but a win was pretty much fatal. And a win was not much in the cards, as Metro, who toyed with the one-goal quota for weeks, couldn't even master that for the second straight match. And then, in injury time, the quota was met, the game was won, as Metro found itself above the playoff line pending the result of the DC-Columbus game later tonight. We got there by living through a dreadful first half. It all started well, with an early steal by Wiki Carmona forcing a save from the Montreal keeper. That and a Patryk Klimala shot that was easily saved were Metro's only positive signs. The visitors completely dominated the first 45, with Carlos Coronel stopping a breakaway and the defense doing its best to limit the amount of shots. The insertion of Caden Clark early in the second gave the team some much-needed energy. The youngster immediately put Cristian Casseres through with a terrific pass, but the shot sadly rang off the post. Klimala tried to catch the keeper off the line, but missed wide from very far out. The team did play much better than in the first half, but a goal did not look to be coming. Until we got into injury time, that is, when Klimala took it to the endline and sent a cross across the face of goal that was headed back by Clark. Fabio, parked in the six-yard box, headed it off the defender and into the net. So, the playoff "dream" is still alive. We welcome back the quota!