Quota and Crew surpassed by late goal, 2:1

October 23, 2021 1:2 Columbus New York Berry Casseres

Nealis 10.23.21 · League Oh, we joke about the one-goal quota, but how could we not? After scoring but a solitary goal in six straight matches (eight out of nine, 11 out of 13), Metro's offensive pattern seemed to be set in stone. Of course, when you shutout the opponent, as Metro had done in its last three games, one is enough. Tonight, it would not be. Tied at 1:1 for the bulk of the game, Metro seemed to stay on quota, as huge miss after miss compiled. And then, with just three minutes left in regulation, a breakthrough from, of all people, Sean Nealis, to grab the late lead and take all three points in Columbus. For the second straight game, Cristian Casseres scored early off a set piece. This time, it came seven minutes in, as he headed in a Tom Edwards corner at the near post. Metro was dominating early, with the Crew not getting a chance until the 18th minute. Unfortunately, they used it to score. The ball was sent into the box from the right side and redirected there by Miguel Berry, ending Metro's long shutout streak. Patryk Klimala had two golden chances early in the second half. First, he stripped a defender at the doorstep, only to send the shot weekly at Eloy Room. Then, sub Wiki Carmona was downed in the penalty box, and the Pole stood up for a penalty kick. He sent Room the wrong way, only to miss wide left. The quota was already met. A terrific run by Kyle Duncan that was met with a save, an easy chance for Carmona that he hit over the bar... it looked like one is all Metro would get. That is, until the 87th, when John Tolkin kept the ball on the left endline, as it eventually ended up with Casseres on the right side. The Venezuelan sent it into the box, where it was headed across the goalmouth by Klimala, and Nealis -- doing who knows what so far upfield -- flicked it into the net. Metro, now unbeaten in eight, find itself over the playoff line for the first time in months. Damn the quota!