Retaken penalties doom Metro in Montreal, 2:1

August 14, 2021 2:1 Montreal New York Ibrahim

Wanyama Klimala 08.14.21 · League Another game, another blown lead, another loss... same old, same old, right? Oh no, no, no, tonight we broke new ground. Just when you thought this team has found every way possible to lose, a new way had to be invented. But let's begin at the beginning. Mired in a six-game winless streak, Gerhard Struber finally decided to shake it up, changing to a 5-3-2 that saw Sean Nealis finally return to the lineup, and John Tolkin inserted in midfield. There was no room for Wiki Carmona or Cristian Casseres. Montreal had two fantastic chances to score in the first half, but the first one was hit at Carlos Coronel from point-blank range, and the second missed the net completely. Metro failed to get a shot on goal until injury time, when Andrew Gutman was taken down in the box and Patryk Klimala converted the penalty. But we know how leads have been this year, and tonight was not an exception. In the 71st, Amro Tarek completely misjudged a header in midfield, Montreal went another way. After the ball was re-centered, Sunusi Ibrahim out-jumped two defenders to tuck it in. In injury time, it looked like the teams would split the points, when Tarek decided to lie down in the box. A ball hit his arm, and a penalty was given. This is when the shenanigans started. Coronel saved the penalty, diving to his left. He was judged to move too early, and it was retaken. Coronel saved the penalty, diving to his right. He was judged to move too early, and it was retaken. Coronel saved the penalty... no, not exactly. He got a hand on this one, which was sent down the middle, but the shot was too strong and ended in the net anyway. And that was that. So, that was bad. But here's the thing: we're not even bitter. Seven game winless streak, crazy last-minute losses... whatever. Not only is this season shot, this franchise is in shambles after three years of incompetent management and, most importantly, clueless ownership. What's another loss in the grand scheme of things?