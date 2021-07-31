Metro gut punched late by New England, 3:2

July 31, 2021 2:3 New York New England Carmona

Fabio Bou

Bye

Buksa 07.31.21 · League It all started so well. An early goal, complete domination... The Revs couldn't even get the ball back, as Metro was running circles around the visitors. And then... it stopped. And then... it descended straight into horror, as two late goals turned a 2:1 lead into a 3:2 loss. Once again, the blatant hole in the central defense and he incompetent goalkeeping of Carlos Coronel was exposed. Gerhard Struber made just one change from last week, inserting Wiki Carmona for Dru Yearwood. And the switch paid off just eight minutes in, as the youngster received a pass from Kyle Duncan, then sent a low shot from outside the box and into the bottom right corner for his first career goal. Alas, Metro could not produce another goal during it dominating period, and slowly but surely, the Revs found their feet. Late in the half, the were unlucky to score after having numerous chances in the box, with the woodwork bailing Coronel out. After woodwork was hit again in early in the second, it looked to be only a matter of time for New England to even the score. It happened in the 60th, when Gustavo Bou curved a ball from outside the box into the upper right corner. But just three minutes later, Metro responded with a fantastic goal. Caden Clark, at the edge of the box, flicked the ball into the air, and onto Fabio, who was fighting off the defender in front of the keeper. The newly-blond Fabio deftly redirected it for his third of the year. The lead lasted into the 84th minute. Then, the Revs served up a short free kick from just outside the left side of the box. Brandon Bye out-jumped everyone, Coronel hesitated, and the game was tied. That wasn't the worst of it, as that came just as injury time started. The slow-footed Adam Buksa ran threw the asleep Metro defense and got the winner past Coronel. Clearly, the roster assembled is not good enough to compete in MLS. Clearly, there are major holes at goalkeeper, at defense, and at forward (once again, we had to be subjected to the joy of Tom Barlow because no one else is available). Clearly, something has to be done. Will it? We doubt it.