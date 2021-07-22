   
Euro interest in Kyle Duncan?
July 22, 2021

Back in 2015, Kyle Duncan eschewed a contract with Metro in favor of going to Europe, specifically France. It didn't exactly work out for the then-youngster, as he did not make a first-team appearance for Valenciennes, then in Ligue 2.

So, could France be on Duncan's radar again? According to The Athletic, two Ligue 1 clubs, Metz and Montpellier are both interested... as well as a Bundesliga team, to break the French theme. Duncan is out of contract at the end of the season.

Losing another quality player? Who knows what will happen and when, but such is our reality. What can you do...


 
