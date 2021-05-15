Coronel calamity costs Metro in Philly, 1:0

05.15.21 · League One mistake is all at took. No, it wasn't a gaffe of of gigantic proportions; instead, one moment, one hesitation, one goal. One goal is all that was needed, as Metro lost at Philadelphia by the slimmest of margins. Tonight, it's on Carlos Coronel. Gerhard Struber made two changes from last week, as Daniel Royer made his first start of the year at the expense of Brian White. Andrew Gutman, who picked up a knock in training, was replaced by Amro Tarek. However, the Egyptian didn't make it to halftime, as an injury forced Tom Edwards to make his MLS debut. By then, then game was no longer scoreless. In the 9th minute, with Tarek hopelessly caught upfield, a through ball was played into the Metro penalty area. Coronel came out and looked to have an easy play. Sadly, he hesitated, Cory Burke caught up, and put it past the bumbling goalkeeper. Patryk Klimala came on at the break and made his presence felt in limited opportunities. He served up Metro's best chance of the game, sending a ball across the goalmouth that Fabio was not able to run onto. Just like in the days when Metro was a league powerhouse, Philly decided to stay back and absorb the pressure. It worked, as chances were far and between. More than a dozen set piece situations were woefully wasted. In injury time, Dru Yearwood earned his marching orders for shoving a Worm player. Metro finished with nine, as Aaron Long had to be helped off the field. Hopefully, his injury is not as bad as at seemed, for it's hard to imagine how the Metro defense will function without him. Coronel better be on alert...