Metro acquires draft pick from Minnesota

The New York Red Bulls have acquired a third-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Minnesota United FC in exchange for the Homegrown priority to Aziel Jackson. New York will receive a sell-on fee if Jackson is sold by Minnesota, and may receive additional allocation money if certain performance metrics are met.

Jackson, a New York native, played with Red Bulls Academy. He originally joined the Red Bulls U-13 team in 2014 and spent three seasons with the club.