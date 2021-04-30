   
Metro acquires draft pick from Minnesota
April 30, 2021 (Official Press Release)

The New York Red Bulls have acquired a third-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Minnesota United FC in exchange for the Homegrown priority to Aziel Jackson. New York will receive a sell-on fee if Jackson is sold by Minnesota, and may receive additional allocation money if certain performance metrics are met.

Jackson, a New York native, played with Red Bulls Academy. He originally joined the Red Bulls U-13 team in 2014 and spent three seasons with the club.


 
•  News Archive
•  Rumor Mill
•  Weekly Awards
•  Season Ratings
•  Last Game Ratings

•  Team Roster
•  Schedule
•  Statistics
•  Standings
•  Transactions
•  Reserves
•  Building the Team
•  Staff
•  Ticket Info
•  Stadium Info

Home · Team · News · History · Boards · Stuff · About

Copyright © 2001-2021 MetroFanatic.com™.
MetroFanatic is not affiliated with the MetroStars, Red Bull New York, or Major League Soccer.