   
2:0 loss to minor league Miami opens preseason
March 27, 2021

2:0
Miami FC New York
Williams
Reid
03.27.21 · Preseason

With the midweek game versus Nashville cancelled, Metro finally opened its preseason against USL's Miami FC. The game was played two 30-minute halves, with the Floridians emerging as 2:0 winners.

As of this writing, RBNY has failed to provide any details of the match, including lineups. We do know that Carlos Coronel allowed at least one goal, based on the photo on the right. That picture came from minor league Miami's feed, which also provided the identity of the goalscorers: ex-RBNY II player Speedy Williams and Adonijah Reid.


 
