Sharp young winger Cameron Harper signed

March 5, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Under-20 U.S. National team and Celtic FC winger Cameron Harper, the club announced today. Harper has signed a new three-year MLS contract with an option for an additional year. "We are delighted to welcome Cameron to our club," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Cameron is a sharp young talent who has been rising through the ranks of Celtic and the U.S. Youth National Teams. Cameron possesses mental, physical, and technical attributes that make us believe he has a bright future, and we're pleased that he has decided to take the next step in his career with us." Harper, 19, has been a recent fixture of the U-20 USMNT with three appearances, one goal and one assist. The Sacramento, California, native made his debut for the Under-20 side on September 5, 2019 against Zagreb Football Federation where he helped lead his squad to a victory with a goal. He most recently tallied an assist in a 2-0 victory over U-20 Mexican National team on January 16, 2020. "I'm very happy to have Cameron join our team," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "Cameron is an exciting attacking player, with athleticism and strong technical ability. He sees the field very well and can create with the ball in tight spaces. As a staff we are excited to work with Cameron and help him continue to develop his game." Harper signed with Celtic FC in September 2018 and has been with U-18 Celtic for the past two seasons. After two stints on the 18-man roster in August of 2020, he made his senior team debut as he earned the start in a 1-1 draw against Hibernian FC on January 11, 2021. Harper began his youth career at Pateadores FC, a U.S. Soccer Development Academy in Costa Mesa, California, and spent three years there. He accrued a combined 68 starts in 79 appearances at midfield over the three-year span with the U-13/14, U-15/16, and U-16/17 teams. The midfielder tallied 28 goals while at the USSDA in California.