Dantouma Toure's rights sold to Colorado

The New York Red Bulls have received $50,000 in General Allocation Money from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for the Homegrown rights to Dantouma "Yaya" Toure. New York may receive additional allocation money if certain performance metrics are met, as well as a sell-on fee in the event of a transfer to a team outside of Major League Soccer.

Toure, 16, joined the Red Bulls Academy during the 2018-19 season from Players Development Academy. In 2020, he made 13 appearances for NYRB II as an amateur player, recording three goals and three assists.