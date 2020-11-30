RBNY II conducts complete housecleaning

New York Red Bulls II have announced roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2020 USL Championship season. The club has exercised options on two players and declined the options of ten players.

NYRB II has exercised the options of forwards Omar Sowe and Jake Lacava.

New York declined options on goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley, defenders Roy Boateng, Preston Kilwien, Edgardo Rito, and Joe Fala, midfielders Deri Corfe, Cherif Dieye, Samad Bounthong, and Barry Sharifi, and forward Sebastian Elney.

Midfielder Kyle Zajec and the club are currently in discussions over a new contract.

"Making decisions this year was particularly difficult after such an unusual year and due to the depth of talent we had," NYRB II Head Coach John Wolyniec said. "The club is especially grateful to the players' efforts in tough times and we wish them success going forward in their careers."