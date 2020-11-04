Metro playoff scenarios (1 game left)

With Nashville losing to Dallas in its game in hand, all Eastern teams have one game left. Metro is currently sitting in 7th on 29 points, three behind 6th-place New England. Nashville is also on 29, and is be behind Metro in case of a tie due to the first tiebreaker, which is wins.

Of course, Metro wants to finish 6th to avoid the play-in game. For that to happen, there is only one scenario:

Metro beats Toronto AND New England loses to Philadelphia.

Unless that doesn't happen, Metro will finish 7th or 8th. They need to achieve a better result than Nashville against Orlando to finish 7th. However, the relative difference between the two spots is up in the air. Both will host the play-in game, both will go on the road the following round if they win.