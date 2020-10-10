Caden Clark signed to MLS contract

The New York Red Bulls have signed Caden Clark to an MLS contract, the club announced today. Clark, 17, joined NYRB II ahead of the 2020 season. Clark has been added to the MLS roster and will be available immediately.

New York acquired the MLS rights to Clark from Minnesota United FC in exchange for $75,000 in General Allocation Money.

"Caden is a promising young player, and everyone at the club is excited about his growth and the qualities he's shown during his first professional season," said Red Bulls Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "He's earned an opportunity to move up to the First Team, and we look forward to his continued growth and development as a player and person."

Clark made 12 appearances for NYRB II in the USL Championship, recording three goals and a team-leading five assists in his first season of professional soccer.

"I'm really excited and honored to be given this opportunity to be with the Red Bulls first team and be a part of this organization," Clark said. "I look forward to the hard work ahead and what the future has in store."

Prior to his time with NYRB II, Clark played for the Barca Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Medina, Minnesota native made 58 appearances and totaled 15 goals for Barca Academy. ﻿

Clark has also appeared for U.S. Youth National Teams. He got his start in the United States Soccer Developmental Academy with Minnesota Thunder Academy in 2015.