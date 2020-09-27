Metro breaks home slumber, 4:1 over Montreal

September 27, 2020 4:1 New York Montreal Barlow 2

Royer

Romero Gamarra Krkic 09.27.20 · League Oh, what a difference a week makes! Just eight days ago Metro was reeling after a disgusting home loss, its third straight shutout at Red Bull Arena. Two games later, the team has scored eight goals, one away from as many as they have in the season's first 12 games. Tonight, they broke out of the home slump with a 4:1 laugher over Montreal and old friend Titi Henry. Bradley Carnell elected for more heavy squad rotation, and went back to the 4-5-1. Kyle Duncan came in on the left for Jason Pendant and Sean Nealis replaced Aaron Long. Cristian Casseres, Alejandro Romero Gamarra and Daniel Royer entered the midfield for Dru Yearwood and Omir Fernandez. Tom Barlow was the lone forward as Brian White and Mathias Jorgensen sat. Three minutes in, it looked like the home demons are here to stay. This is when Bojan Krkic took an uncontested shot from outside the box that burned a hole past David Jensen. But all was not lost... because of Barlow. Well, not just Barlow, but we gotta give him his props, especially after all the ineptitude he's been showing in front of goal this season. Tonight, that ineptitude evaporated, first in the 14th minute. Off a Montreal turnover, Mandela Egbo sent a cross into the box that Barlow connected to tie the game. Then, in the 35th, Metro kept the ball after a set piece, which resulted with Casseres getting the ball on the endline and sending it into the box. There, it was back-heeled by Royer and ended up with Barlow, who tapped it in from close range. Metro ran away with it in the second half. In the 56th, Kaku fed Royer outside the box, and the Austrian sent a rocket for his 50th goal in all competitions. Just a minute later, the two exchanged roles. This time, Royer fed Romero Gamarra, who one-timed it from the middle of the box. It could have been worse, as a five-hole goal by Casseres was called back by VAR for offside. Amazingly, Metro is now back to .500 with a positive goal difference. Who would have guessed that a week ago? As for the opposing manager... We will always love you, but... C'est la vie, Titi!