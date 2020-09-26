10-man RBNY II holds off junior Worms, 5:4

September 26, 2020 (Official Game Summary) 5:4 New York Philadelphia Sowe 2

LaCava

Cummins

Fala McGlynn 2

Picazo

Flores 09.26.20 · Reserve A back-and-forth nine-goal thriller went the way of 10-man New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night at MSU Soccer Park. The Red Bulls never trailed but scored three times while down a man to edge an incredible 5-4 victory over Philadelphia Union II. Red Bulls II attack was hungry in the early stages, and it took just 13 minutes for the home side to get on the board. On a swift counter, Cherif Dieye scampered into space behind the recovering Union II backline, and his smart pullback found Omar Sowe who powered it home. Sowe doubled his scoring tally and Red Bulls II's advantage six minutes later, heading in a corner at the near post. The first-half brace gave Sowe five goals in two matches against Union II. Philadelphia got a lifeline before halftime, when Chris Lema brought down Axel Picazo on the edge of the penalty area. Lema was the last defender, and the referee gave him his marching orders. Union II quickly put its man-advantage to use, earning a penalty which Jack McGlynn converted to halve the deficit. Nine minutes after the break, Union II got its equalizer. Caden Stafford whipped in an excellent low cross from the right flank, and Picazo poked in a clever finish. Substitute Jake LaCava then restored the lead for 10-man Red Bulls II in the 65th minute. His first two attempts were well saved by Matt Freese in the Philadelphia goal, but the third time was the charm for LaCava. Things got even better for New York, as Bo Cummins added another two minutes later to put Red Bulls II up 4-2. The two-goal lead again failed to last, as McGlynn immediately responded with a rocket from 20 yards out. Freese kept Union II in the game with multiple saves on LaCava and Deri Corfe, but could do nothing about Joe Fala's goal in the 86th minute, New York's fifth of the game and third while playing with 10 men. The scoring still wasn't done, as Union II's Luis Flores converted a spot kick in the final minute of regulation, but Red Bulls II held on for a wild win.