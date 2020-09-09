Sowe's hat-trick harasses Worms II, 6:0

09.09.20 · Reserve Omar Sowe had a hat trick and Caden Clark notched two goals and one assist as Red Bulls II romped past the Union II at MSU Soccer Park. Red Bulls II created a big early chance as Sowe was brought down just inside the top of the penalty area by Union II goalkeeper Matt Freese, but Freese redeemed himself as he denied Chris Lema with a low save on his shot to the right corner from the penalty spot. The first half remained dominated by the hosts, though, and both Sowe and Jake LaCava hit the right post three minutes apart. Late in the half, Sowe was clinical to put the Red Bulls II ahead. First in the final minute of regulation, he outmuscled a Union II defender to get onto a ball over the top into the right channel by Joe Fala and fired into the left corner of the net. In stoppage time, he caught Philadelphia's high defensive line napping and broke in for a one-on-one with Freese that saw him chip the goalkeeper perfectly from just inside the penalty area. Red Bulls II added to their lead, as Dantouma Toure led a counterattack that saw the ball reach Clark as he moved into the right side of the penalty area. Freese got a piece of Clark's shot, but Toure buried the finish as the ball bounced toward goal. Sowe then completed his hat trick in the 74th minute as Clark picked up the assist, delivering a precise low cross from the right side of the penalty area that allowed Sowe to fire home first time into the bottom-right corner. Clark then wrapped up the win with two goals in the final eight minutes, scoring twice from close range as first Deri Corfe and then Toure delivered low crosses from the left of the penalty area for him to finish.