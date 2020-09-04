Chris Armas finally fired

The New York Red Bulls have parted ways with Chris Armas, effective immediately. Assistant coach CJ Brown has also departed the club.

An interim head coach will be named in the coming days.

"On behalf of the organization, I'd like to thank Chris for his hard work and dedication to the club," said Thelwell. "In this business, we have to make difficult decisions based on performances and, fundamentally, results. At this time, it's my decision that we must go in a different direction in order to meet the ambitions we have for our football club. We wish Chris and CJ all the best in their future endeavors."

"We will conduct a wide, thorough search for our next head coach," said Thelwell.

Armas was named head coach in July of 2018 and led the Red Bulls on a 12-3-3 run to clinch the 2018 Supporters' Shield. Armas compiled a 29-21-11 record overall, with two berths in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Red Bulls are 3-4-2 in 2020.