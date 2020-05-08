RBNY II crawled by junior Worms, 3:2

August 5, 2020 (Official Game Summary) 3:2 Philadelphia New York Bohui

McGlynn

Jasinski Elney

Dieye 08.05.20 · Reserve Union II claimed their first win of the season as Patrick Bohui and Jack Jasinski both found the net to snap Red Bulls II's two-game winning streak at Subaru Park. Playing their first game under interim Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc, Union II flew into the lead after 19 seconds when Bohui took advantage of a mistake by New York goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley and finished into the open net. As the half progressed, however, Red Bulls II began to build up pressure and in the 37th minute Sebastian Elney converted from the penalty spot after Union II goalkeeper Mitch Budler had committed a foul in the area. New York took the lead six minutes later as Caden Clark turned the ball over in midfield and released Cherif Dieye with a quick pass forward. The first-year pro entered the left side of the penalty area, feinted inside before dragging the ball back onto his left foot and finished low to the near post. Union II hit back just before halftime, as Jack McGlynn scored his first professional goal as a flicked pass to Axel Picazo drew the goalkeeper and allowed him to slide the ball to McGlynn for a simple finish. Union II grabbed the lead back with 19 minutes to go, as McGlynn sent Jasinski through on a breakaway that saw Jasinski shoot low past Lapsley into the bottom-left corner of the net. His goal proved to be the winner as New York was unable to find a late response.