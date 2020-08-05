Samuel Tetteh to taste synergy?

According to Sports World Ghana, RBNY is "set to complete a summer transfer move" for Samuel Tetteh. The striker is currently on the books of Red Bull Salzburg, but never appeared in a league game for the club. He spent the last three seasons on loan to LASK, scoring 15 goals, seven of them last season.

Tetteh, 24, is a full Ghanaian international, who played for his country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. He joined Salzburg in 2016, first appearing for their reserve team in Liefering.

Stay tuned?