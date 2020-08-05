English youngster Dru Yearwood signed

August 5, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have transferred Dru Yearwood from Brentford F.C. The transfer will be complete when the Secondary Transfer Window opens on August 12, and Yearwood will be added to the Red Bulls roster pending a medical, and receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa. Yearwood will be a Young Designated Player and occupy an international roster slot. "On behalf of everyone at the club, I'd like to welcome Dru," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Dru is a talented young player that already has a good amount of senior team appearances. He is mature beyond his years and made a great impression upon us during the interview process. We look forward to Dru joining us, continuing to grow, and being a part of what we are trying to achieve moving forward." Yearwood spent almost a decade in the Southend United youth system before being called up to the first team in the Summer of 2017 at 17 years old. The Harlow, England native made his Southend United senior team debut in the English Football League Cup on August 8, 2017 against Newport County and then earned his first League One appearance on September 2 against Rochdale. "Dru is a young, exciting central midfielder, a true competitor and ball-winner, qualities we know fit well in our style of play," said Head Coach Chris Armas. "He's also an intelligent player, who brings intensity and passion every time he steps on the field. Dru is enthusiastic about the opportunity and we're excited to get him integrated into our team." Yearwood recorded 61 appearances across all competitions with Southend United in two seasons and earned a call up to England's Under-18 squad in the Summer of 2018. The 20-year-old English midfielder then earned a contract with Brentford F.C., an EFL Championship squad, on August 5, 2019. Yearwood made five appearances across all competitions with the Bees. "I'm very excited to join the New York Red Bulls," Yearwood said. "I can't wait to get started and meet all my new teammates and some new fans, too, hopefully in the near future."