RBNY II dissects junior Worms, 5:1

July 22, 2020 (Official Game Summary) 1:5 Philadelphia New York Miscic Corfe

Sowe 07.22.20 · Reserve A stretch of three goals in five minutes just before the hour-mark sent the New York Red Bulls II to their first win of the season on Wednesday night in a 5-1 victory against the Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park. After a length lightning delay, it didn't take long for the Red Bulls II to find their first tally of the season, as Deri Corfe got a slight stroke of luck when his low shot took a deflection and found its way into the net. Red Bulls II went close again in the 24th minute when Kyle Zajec released Jake LaCava for a driving run into the right side of the penalty area that saw LaCava fire his shot just wide of the near post. Zajec also set up another chance for Roy Boateng late in the first half, but his powerful header was cleared away by Philadelphia's Nathan Harriel on the right post. Union II threatened in first-half stoppage time as Axel Picazo got in on a breakaway only to be denied as New York goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley came off his line quickly to close him down. Inside the opening minute of the second half, Philadelphia found an equalizer when Yomi Scintu delivered a good cross from the left for Selmir Miscic to head home into the top-right corner of the net. New York almost responded immediately as Sebastian Elney hit the outside of the right post with a finish. Union II goalkeeper Mitchell Budler had to make a good save to deny Caden Clark three minutes later. From the ensuing corner kick, Zajec's delivery found Boateng for a powerful header at the top of the six-yard area that found the back of the net to restore New York's lead in the 54th minute. Boateng's goal began the sort of run that Red Bulls II have been known for in previous seasons, and by the hour-mark they would add another pair of goals. In the 56th minute, Clark released Daniel Edelman into the left channel on a break. The forward shot low past Budler for his first goal in the Championship. Three minutes later, it was Elney's chance on the counterattack as he held off his defender and fired home. New York then wrapped up the scoring with 15 minutes to go as Dantouma Toure regained possession in the right side of the penalty area, and after weaving past a pair of defenders to the top of the six-yard area, slipped a pass to Omar Sowe for a simple finish.