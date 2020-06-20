Bid for Ivan Toney rejected?

June 20, 2020 It should be obvious to a lamppost (but clearly wasn't obvious to Denis Hamlett) that Metro has a dearth of forwards. The offseason came and went without any signings, with only rumors of rejected low bids for various UK-based strikers. With the MLS season due to resume soon, it looks like same old, same old. According to the Peterborough Telegraph, "Peterborough United have turned down a £4 million bid for striker Ivan Toney". The club's director of football is quoted, "New York Red Bulls have plenty of money, but they didn't offer us anywhere near enough for Ivan. It was £4 million with several add-ons, but we will get bigger offers than that once our 2019-20 season comes to an end." Toney, 24, scored 24 goals in 32 games during the aborted League One season. After starting out at Northampton, he was purchased by Newcastle in 2015, but saw little time for the club, spending time on loan with Barnsley, Shrewsbury, delightfully-named Scunthorpe, and Wigan. Most of his career has been at the League One (third division) level. Now, about that "New York Red Bulls have plenty of money"...