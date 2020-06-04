MLS lifts training moratorium

Major League Soccer on Thursday lifted its team training moratorium, clearing the way for its 26 clubs to return to full team training for the first time since play was suspended on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to submitting plans for a return to full team training, teams must have their plans approved by the club's medical staff and a local infectious disease expert. A strict schedule of COVID-19 testing will also be required. Full team training will be mandatory for all players and teams as part of the next step in a return to play.