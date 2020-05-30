Ream, 2010 Ten Best: One-goal scorers

May 30, 2020 What do Marcelo Vega, Steve Shak, Diego Serna, Andrzej Juskowiak, Rafa Marquez, Sebastien Le Toux, and Saer Sene have in common, other than appearing on many of our Ten Worst lists? They are all part of a special club: players who have scored one and only one goal for Metro. The full list can be seen here, and you can wager none of the above names will be listed on the countdown that follows: 10) Danny Cepero

No, Cepero wasn't the best goalkeeper... but he was a goalkeeper, so we must start at this most improbable of goals. In 2008, with starter Jon Conway suspended and Metro staring at a must-win game versus Columbus, Cepero had a debut for the ages. The goal, a long free kick that bounced on the Giants Stadium turf and over the head of the Crew keeper, was the first goalie goal in team history. Metro won, 3:1, and Cepero led the team to a surprising run to its one and only MLS Cup final. He played in 23 total games, and obviously never scored again. 9) Roy Myers

Costa Rican World Cup veteran Myers was signed in 1999 amidst great expectations... only to be dealt to LA seven games later in a housecleaning. He came back in 2000, left again, and returned in 2001, only for an injury to end his season after three games. During those three stints, he played in 34, and managed only a penalty kick in a 3:1 loss to Fire in 2000. He was a big part of that 2000 team down the stretch, and tallied eight assists across all competitions that year. 8) Chris Duvall

Never flashy but always steady, Duvall held the right back job on and off between 2014 and 2016, playing in 67 games. His lone goal came in Metro's first ever road game at the blue poseurs in 2015. In that game, he was joined by another player whose name will appear below. Has had a vagabond career after Metro lost him in the expansion draft, but has resurfaced with Portland this year. 7) Amro Tarek

No one thought much when Metro acquired the Egyptian for what amounts to MLS's version of a ketchup packet: a 4th round draft pick. Somehow, Tarek proved to be an excellent addition, and was often the team's best defender during the difficult 2019 season. His one goal in 23 games came in a thrilling 3:2 win over LA. Obviously, he still has a chance to come off this list. 6) Peter Vermes

Yes, he famously scored in the playoff shootout, but Metro's original captain only has one "real" goal to his name. Obviously more were expected from this once-forward, who spent most of his lone season with Metro in midfield and on defense. (A precursor to becoming one of the best defenders in the league... with other teams.) The goal came in a 4:1 drubbing of San Jose. The trade for Kerry Zavagnin will forever rank as one of the worst in team history. 5) Hunter Freeman

Speaking of trades, Bruce Arena dumped two low draft picks to pick up right back Freeman: good. He then dumped the previous season's starting right back, Marvell Wynne, for a lowly draft pick: bad. But we can't judge Freeman's tenure based on those moves. He was very solid in his 33 games for Metro, scoring the lone goal in a 1:0 road win against Dallas early in 2007. 4) Michael Bradley

With all apologies to Michael Butler, who played 24 minutes in one game for Metro and scored the overtime gamewinner, the most important single goal in team history goes to Bradley. Bob's son scored in a must-win game against Chivas USA in the 2005 season finale, a week after his father was fired. The goal, his lone in 33 games, put Metro in the playoffs as they ended up winning 2:0. The less said about the clown Alexi Lalas selling the younger Bradley, and what happened to his career since, the better. We don't need high blood pressure. 3) Matt Miazga

Miazga's was on the roster for three years, but after appearing sparingly, he blossomed in 2015. His goal came in the same game as Duvall, the 3:1 win over the blue poseurs, is best remembered for the celebration that followed, as Miazga took a swing at home plate at Yankee Stadium. Poseur fans are still pissed off... hey, at least it wasn't 7:0! 2) Tim Ream

People forget how fantastic Ream's rookie year was, when he played every minute in league play. His loan goal came in a 3:1 win over Colorado. Alas, after 2011, when he was often stuck picking up the slack for Marquez, the big bucks of England came calling. Oh, what could have been! Ream a total of 65 games, starting 64 of them. 1) Jeff Parke

No, Parke's winner in La Manga Cup doesn't count! The last pick of the 2004 draft, 60th overall, Parke started for Metro for five years, surviving countless regime changes and jersey numbers. He played a total of 143 games, was MetroFanatic Hero of the Year in 2006. His loan goal came in a forgettable 3:1 loss to San Jose during his rookie season. They can't all be La Manga Cup...