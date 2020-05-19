MLS cancels secondary competitions

May 19, 2020 (Official Press Release) Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday that this year's MLS All-Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup have been canceled. The decisions were taken in order to provide as many available dates as possible for the remainder of the MLS season, which has been suspended since March 12 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 MLS All-Star Game was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium and for the first time feature a matchup between the best of MLS and Liga MX. The 2021 All-Star Game is expected to feature the same format and take place at the same venue. Details regarding next year's All-Star Game as well as the 2022 event, which has seen proposals to host from three cities, will be disclosed at a later date. Both MLS and Liga MX took the decision to cancel the second annual Leagues Cup, with a plan to resume the competition next year. The same decision was taken for the Campeones Cup, a matchup between the MLS Cup winners and the Liga MX Campeon de Campeones winners.