Cosgrove Metro linked to two Scottish-based strikers

January 17, 2020 The offseason is 80 days old, preseason training is around the corner, and the RBNY brass has been sitting on its thumbs. Even the rumors are far and between, but we got two for the price of one today. According to the Daily Record, Metro is in hot pursuit of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, while also considering Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland. Cosgrove is a 23-year-old Englishman who came through with Wigan and played for a few lower division teams before settling at Aberdeen. He scored 17 goals last year in Scotland's questionable-quality Premiership, and has 11 in just 18 games this year. According to the British tabloid, RBNY will face competition from England's Championship sides. Shankland is a 24-year-old Scottish senior international who started his career with Aberdeen, but now plays his trade in the even-more-questionable Scottish second division. After scoring 24 goals last year for Ayr United, this season he has 22 in just 19 games. According to the British rag, of the two, Cosgrove is the "preferred choice".