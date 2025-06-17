On the verge of the yellow card record

June 17, 2025 On April 13, 1996, the MetroStars played their first ever game, losing to the Galaxy, 2:1. Among the many firsts was an event that happened in the 14th minute: Mickey Kydes became the first Metro ever to receive a yellow card. Later in the game, Kydes would be joined by Damian Silvera (RIP). A week later, Rhett Harty and Peter Vermes joined the club in the sadly famous home loss to New England. Matt Knowles and Jeff Zaun added their names to the ledger in the following loss to Columbus; so did Vermes, who now had the lead at 2. Kydes matched him the following game, the happily famous home win over Tampa Bay. A week later Metro played the Scum for the first time, won in the shootout, Knowles got his second, but, more importantly, Tab Ramos got his first yellow. Oh, he also got his second, but MLS doesn't count those -- that goes in as a red. Rhett Harty then got yellows in back-to-back games to overtake the lead. (If you're bored, we're getting there.) Vermes and Knowles matched Harty at 3, then first Vermes, then Knowles got to 4. Vermes pushed it to 5, then 6, while Ramos was biding his time. He matched Vermes' 6 in a shootout loss to the Revs, then took the lead at 7 in a 4:0 romp over the same team, the first game ever played on AstroTurf. He would not look back for the rest of his Metro career. Ramos ended the inaugural season with 11 yellows, all in league play, a record that wasn't matched until Damien Perrinelle in 2015 and not broken until Andres Reyes' 12 in 2023. But since we're talking about the all competitions numbers here, Ramos' 11 stood until 2001, when it was one-upped by Pedro Alvarez. (Reyes ended 2023 with 14.) Ramos ended 1997 with 16, but really slowed down then, getting just two in 1998 and one in injury-filled 1999. Six in 2000 pushed his number to 25, then 28 in 2001, before he retired at 32 at the end of 2002. By then, another contender emerged, as Mike Petke was slowly (but not too slowly) moving up the charts, ending 2002 with 27... but he was then traded to the Scum, so he was out of the running for now. Enter Amado Guevara, who got 10 in 2003, was up to 19 the next year, and 28 in 2005. Finally, in 2006, he ended his Metro run on 34, finally topping Ramos on September 9 in a 1:0 loss at New England. (Important note: this number was originally 35, but it looks like MLS double-counted a red in that very game. Guevara got it a minute after his yellow, for tucking on the referee's shirt.) With Guevara now gone, the record was safe... until Petke returned in 2009, moving his number to 33. Then, in the first year at Red Bull Arena, the future coach passed Guevara in 2:0 loss to Chivas USA, and set the record for good with his last and 38th yellow in a 2:1 win over Houston that Juan Pablo Angel decided with a gorgeous injury-time free kick. So, 38. The record was safe for a long time, until two names started climbing up the list. 2019: Kyle Duncan 4, Sean Nealis 1. 2020: Duncan 8, Nealis 3. 2021: Duncan 18, Nealis 7. 2022: Duncan 21, Nealis 16. 2023: Duncan 31, Nealis 27 (What a year for yellows!) 2024: Duncan 36, Nealis 32. 2025: Duncan 38, Nealis 38, Petke 38. It's a three-way tie! So the next yellow will be historic, and it's now obvious who will get it. Duncan lost his starting position to Dylan Nealis last year and then got injured, but now Nealis the Younger is the one injured, and Duncan has no choice but to start. And Nealis the Elder, who has been a starter the last four seasons, now seems to have lost his place to Alexander Hack... but will surely continue to get chances. Who knows, maybe they will pass the record back and forth... and when we write a new version of this article down the road, it will be even more tedious!