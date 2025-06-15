Sekagya graduates from RBNY II after a 5:2 win

Garvanian 06.15.25 · Reserve The New York Red Bulls II defeated Chattanooga FC, 5-2, at MSU Soccer Park on Sunday afternoon. New York opened the scoring in the match in the 14th minute, when midfielder Mosquera played a ball down the line into the path of Matthew Dos Santos. He played a cross to the penalty spot and found the foot of Neuhen Benedetti, who struck a shot that hit the left post and found the back of the net. Benedetti scored his fourth MLS NEXT Pro goal of the season and has now recorded a goal in three straight matches. Red Bulls II added a second in the 44th minute, when Benedetti whipped in a curling cross off of a direct free kick and found the head of Juan Gutierrez, who glanced the ball past the Chattanooga FC goalkeeper. New York earned their third goal of the match in the third minute of first half stoppage time, when Benedetti gathered the ball around midfield and played a through ball into the path of Mosquera, who fired a left-footed shot to the far post and found the back of the net. Red Bulls scored their fourth goal of the match in the 49th minute, when Mosquera was brought down in the eighteen-yard box and earned a penalty kick. Mosquera converted his attempt into the bottom right corner. Chattanooga FC answered back in the 56th minute, when they earned a penalty kick that Tate Robertson converted. Chattanooga FC grabbed a second goal in the 68th minute, when Milo Garvanian redirected the ball towards goal and found the back of the net. New York added a fifth goal in the 97th minute, when Curtis Ofori sent a low cross into the path of Tanner Rosborough, who tapped the ball in the back of the net.