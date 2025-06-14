Road woes return in Austin, 2:1

June 14, 2025 2:1 Austin New York Biro

Vazquez Vazquez(OG) 06.14.25 · League After Metro ended hellish May with three straight league wins (four in all competitions), spirits seemed high. Unfortunately, you can't play every game at home (or against DC...) So, after a two-week break, back on the road they went, and back to the loss column, as the 2025 recipe has prescribed, 2:1 to Austin. The last game seemed so long ago that we almost forgot the lineup. Sandro Schwarz did not, making just one change, the necessary insertion of Raheem Edwards for the injured Omar Valencia. However, just 17 minutes into the match Cameron Harper had to be take off after getting injured on a tackle that somehow escaped a caution. By then, Austin was already up a goal. The home side scored just five minutes in, as Metro failed to clear a corner kick. The ball ended up in the center of the box for a free header that went straight down the center of the goal. Carlos Coronel, who has been in pretty good form all year, could have probably done better. Metro responded of a recycled corner themselves, in the 23rd. Emil Forsberg's was headed in the box by Austin's Brandon Vazquez into his own net. This made Own Goal the all-time leading Metro scorer against Austin at two. Alas, six minutes after the break, Vazquez made amends by slipping through the Metro defense to knock one in at the near post and give his team the lead for good. The one bright sight was the insertion of Lewis Morgan soon after the goal, as the Scotsman made his first appearance since the season opener. However, Schwarz scratched some heads by removing Eric Maxim Choupo-Maxim, when Morgan is known to play best in a two-striker formation. He rarely got the ball during his time on the field, isolated for almost the entirety. Metro had a couple of chances to even up, first when the ball dropped to an unmarked Felipe Carballo, who missed wide to the left. Two free kicks were given in injury time straight down the middle, but Forsberg hit the wall in the first one, and has a nice curving ball saved by the keeper on the second. So now... another bye week? Followed by two in four days? What is going on with this schedule, MLS?