Carballo loan to be terminated?

Felipe Carballo's loan ends at the end of the month, and it looks to be the end of his Metro career as well. According to reporter Eduardo Gabardo, "Carballo's loan to NY Red Bulls is ending. The club has not signaled any intention of buying him."

Carballo's purchase price has been reported to be $5 million. He has missed Metro's current winning streak because of yet another injury.

Thanks for the playoff goals, Felipe!