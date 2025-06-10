Ibrahim Sekagya promoted to full-time assistant

June 10, 2025 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have announced today that New York Red Bulls II Head Coach Ibrahim Sekagya has been promoted to a full-time First Team Assistant Coach. "We are pleased to add Ibra [Sekagya] to our first team coaching staff on a full-time basis," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "He has led the development of many great players at NYRB II and have led the team to a great start to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. He has earned this opportunity, and we are grateful to have him as a part of this organization." Sekagya will assume full-time responsibilities as a First Team Assistant Coach immediately. Sekagya's last match in charge of NYRB II will be on Saturday, June 15 against Chattanooga FC at MSU Soccer Park. A new NYRB II Head Coach will be announced at a later date. Sekagya has served as NYRB II Head Coach since February 6, 2023. In his first full season at the helm, Sekagya led NYRB II to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference semifinals, the club had a record of 14-8-6 and finished fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Prior to being head coach, Sekagya served as an assistant coach for NYRB II since their inaugural season in 2015. This season, Sekagya has led NYRB II to their best start in franchise history through 12 games played with an 8-2-2 mark and 27 points accumulated. NYRB II currently rank in first place in the Eastern Conference of MLS NEXT Pro with a league-high 27 goals scored. Sekagya has also helped develop the likes of Omar Valencia, who currently leads the first team in assists with five, and Mohammed Sofo, who has contributed seven goals across all competitions this season. The Kampala, Uganda native played for the New York Red Bulls for two seasons in 2013 and 2014, where he made 41 appearances across all competitions and was a member of the 2013 Supporters Shield winning team. He also played for Red Bull Salzburg from 2007 to 2013, where he made 225 appearances for the club.