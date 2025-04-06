Kasule breaks RBNY II record in a 5:2 romp

June 4, 2025 (Official Game Summary) 2:5 Crown Legacy New York Thiago

Sing Morales

Kasule 3

Benedetti 06.04.25 · Reserve The New York Red Bulls II defeated Crown Legacy FC, 5-2, at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Wednesday evening. New York have won four straight matches for the first time since 2023 and are unbeaten in five of their last six matches. New York opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Rafael Mosquera won a ball in the final third and dropped it off to Marcelo Morales, who curled a right footed shot into the bottom right corner. Morales scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal. New York doubled their lead in the 39th minute. Ronald Donkor played a ball wide to Nehuen Benedetti, who squared a ball across the box to Ibrahim Kasule who placed it into the back of the net. Crown Legacy answered back in the 43rd minute. Thiago Rodrigues laced a rebound off a free kick into the bottom right corner of the net. The home side evened the score in the 45+1st minute. Dylan Sing headed a cross from Jahlane Forbes into the top right corner. Red Bulls II regained the lead in the 55th minute. Morales was tripped inside the penalty box by a Crown Legacy defender to draw a penalty kick. Kasule stepped up and converted his attempt into the bottom left corner. New York found a fourth goal in the 69th minute. Donkor played a lateral ball to the top of the box to Benedetti who curled a shot into the top left corner. Red Bulls II sealed the deal in the 89th minute. Donkor played a ball across the box to Kasule who placed a shot into the back of the net. With three goals on the day, Kasule surpassed Brandon Allen for the club's all-time leading goal scorer with 27 goals through league play. Kasule scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro hat-trick. With three assists in the match, Donkor now has the most assists in a single match in club history.