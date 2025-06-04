Will Peter Stroud ever score?

June 4, 2025 Before we start this discussion, let's preface it with the following: Peter Stroud is a good player. He is solid defensively, covers a lot of ground, and provides key link-up play. He just doesn't score! It's hard to know for sure what midfielder has the MLS record for most goalless games. Former Metro Danny O'Rourke played 200 games in MLS, and never scored a goal, but he moved to defense midway through his career. Brandon Prideaux went 252 scoreless, but he was primarily a defender. A pure midfielder? Stroud is at 56 in league play, 70 in all competitions. It's not like Stroud hasn't scored before! Even for Metro: he connected in the shootout in the 2023 playoff loss to Cincinnati. That doesn't exactly count, of course. But he has scored in college... six goals in 64 games at Duke! That's something! Four of those goals were on penalties, which means that twice Stroud found the back of the net all on his own. On October 9, 2021, he scored a late goal in Duke's 3:2 loss to Pittsburgh; according to the match report, Stroud "found a lane through several defenders and fired it into the back of the net". On November 11 of thats year, his 87th minute winner advanced Duke in the College Cup over UCLA, 2:1. "Stroud fired a shot from the top of the penalty arc that grazed off a defender and into the back of the net." So it's possible! Just take shots, Peter! Amazingly, in his MLS career, Stroud is not even at 1.0 xG: according to FBref, his total stands at 0.8 in 52 league games. That's a total of 15 shots, which just two on target. Come on, Peter! One of those is bound to go it... Right?