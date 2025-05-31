Easy 2:0 win over Atlanta ends busy month

May 31, 2025 2:0 New York Atlanta Harper

05.31.25 · League When the MLS schedule came out and we saw seven games in the month of May, which then rose to eight and nine with the Open Cup... a sense of fear started to creep in. How will Metro survive this with its apparent lack of depth? And when, smack in the middle, two bad losses in four days, with Sandro Schwarz seemingly running the players into the ground... It's been pretty good since then, hasn't it? Metro followed that horrid week with an Open Cup triumph and then three straight wins in league play. Tonight, they scored early and played excellent defense in a 2:0 blanking of Atlanta. Schwarz's squad rotation saw the insertion of Omar Valencia and Alexander Hack for Raheem Edwards and Sean Nealis. Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting obviously returned, and Cameron Harper re-entered the starting lineup as well. It was Harper who broke through just three minutes into the match, jumping on a terrible flat pass from Miguel Almiron. The youngster took it into the box, fought off a defender, and calmly smashed it into the net. The biggest whiner in MLS, Brad Guzan, would have to scream at his own players for this one. The lead doubled in the 29th, when an excellent long pass from Hack found a streaking Harper on the right. Harper centered it for Choupo-Moting, who easily got his 10th of the year. It was Metro's 1400th goal in league play. Down two, Atlanta couldn't do much to recover. They did get the ball into the net off a free kick, but an obvious offside negated the shot. The visitors did have one chance late, when Carlos Coronel came up with a spectacular point-blank save. Kyle Duncan, who keeps playing well, got a yellow card, which is quite notable: he is now tied with Mike Petke and Nealis the Elder for Metro's all-time record in all competitions, 38. Who will set the record, Duncan or Nealis? We will have to wait for two weeks for the first game of June... Metro plays three games in the whole month of June. Thanks, schedule makers?