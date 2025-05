Late Benedetti goal wins it for RBNY II, 1:0

1:0 New York Atlanta Benedetti

05.30.25 · Reserve

The New York Red Bulls II blanked Atlanta United II, 1-0, at MSU Soccer Park on Friday evening.

Neuhen Benedetti broke 0-0 deadlock in the 82nd minute. After receiving the ball on the left flank, Julian Hall slipped a low pass into the box. Benedetti got a touch on it, and the ball slipped the past the keeper to put the home side up 1-0.

Aidan Stokes made two saves on the night.