Wet, rotated Metro survives Charlotte, 4:2

May 28, 2025 4:2 New York Charlotte Bogacz

Abada 05.28.25 · League We gotta hand it to Sandro Schwarz. The man knows when he made a mistake. Two weeks ago, the lack of rotation didn't necessarily lead to Metro losing two games in four days, but it didn't help. Tonight, Schwarz rested both Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Metro defeated Charlotte, 4:2. Heck, Choupo-Moting even managed to score two penalties as a sub. Schwarz made other rotation changes as well, as first-team central defensive pairing of Noah Eile and Sean Nealis was back from suspension. Raheem Edwards was inserted for Omar Valencia, and Dennis Gjengaar for Cameron Harper. The two DP's spots went to Mohammed Sofo and Wiktor Bogacz, the latter making his first league start. And it was Bogacz who made the most of it, scoring his first Metro goal 14 minutes in. A perfect through ball on the right from Kyle Duncan saw the big Pole run into the box and slam it home. We're still not sure he was worth 2 million, but at least he has now outscored Mathias Jorgensen. The lead only lasted 12 minutes, as, on a rare trip forward, a cross bounced off one Charlotte attacker and landed with another, who was unmarked at the top of the box. Metro regained the lead just three minutes later. Wiki Carmona did well to keep a corner in play, sending the ball into the box where it was redirected into the net by Sofo. EMCM's first PK came in the 70th minute, when he was taken down at the edge of the box. He calmly chipped it down the middle, and the game looked to be over. A two-goal lead with 20 minutes left in the wet cold cauldron of Red Bull Arena Sports Illustrated Stadium? Charlotte had no chance. A chance they did, as six minutes later, Carlos Coronel made a great kick save to stop the initial shot, but the rebound was easily converted to bring the visitors within one. What followed was frantic defending and carelessness with the ball, as Metro could do nothing to keep possession, giving Charlotte chance after chance. Thankfully, they all went by the wayside, and when Harper was taken down deep into injury time, Choupo-Moting converted his second spot kick to set the final margin. There is now only one game left in the hellish month of May. A calmer June will follow; hopefully, Sandro will not forget to rotate when another busy month, July, hits...