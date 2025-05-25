   
Late Dos Santos free kick wins it for RBNY II, 1:0
May 25, 2025 (Official Game Summary)

0:1
Columbus New York

Dos Santos
05.25.25 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II defeated Columbus Crew 2, 1-0, on Sunday evening at Historic Crew Stadium.

New York scored the lone goal of the match in the 89th minute. Andy Rojas made a lateral dribble and was taken down at the top of the box. Matthew Dos Santos stepped up to take the free kicks and curled his attempt into the top right corner.

Marcelo Morales made his first career MLS NEXT Pro start and appearance.


 
