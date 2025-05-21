Metro ties Dallas at the death, advances on PKs

May 21, 2025 2:2 New York (4:3) Dallas Sofo

Forsberg Kamungo

Acosta 05.21.25 · Open Cup The last time Metro played Dallas in the Open Cup, it was the first ever time an MLS team played in New York City proper. All the way back in 1997, in a game played at Columbia University, Metro had the chance to make their first ever final. Down 1:0 with five minutes left, a fat Brazilian World Cup champion (and part-time spitter) Branco nailed a free kick to tie the match at 1:1. Alas, Dallas won on a golden goal. Remember those? There were no golden goals tonight, as those have been gone from soccer for two decades. Not that there were any goals in overtime... Wait, we have to get to overtime first, right? Right. When Dallas scored, completely against the run of play in the 28th minute, we weren't exactly fearful yet. The once-vaunted press was back, Metro was winning ball after ball in the Dallas half of the field, one of these situations was going to pay off. Alas, Metro had Wiktor Bogacz up front. And while we cannot fault Sandro Schwarz for resting Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (especially if the game was to go to overtime, as it did), the young Pole continues to prove himself to be completely incompetent. Slow on his feet and in his head, the 2-million purchase looks out of place against an MLS side. So even as Metro was twice the recipients of bad passes from the Dallas goalie in his own penalty area, the chances went wayside. Metro piled on the pressure in the second half, but the best chances came from identical opportunities from Peter Stroud and Wiki Carmona. Both were unmarked in the box, both had all the time in the world, both missed the target. Then, in the 63rd, as Schwarz finally decided to put on Forsberg, EMCM, and Cameron Harper. Before that could happen, Mohammed Sofo poached a rebound of a Daniel Edelman shot, tying the game with his last touch of the match. One would think that the insertion of pricey DPs would improve the Metro attack, but that wasn't exactly the case. Dallas started to find their footing, forcing AJ Marcucci to an excellent double-save. Unfortunately, in the 78th, old enemy Luciano Acosta (here were remind again that Ali Curtis once sold his MLS rights for 50,000) split the Metro defense and gave Dallas the lead. It all looked done for, until Raheem Edwards was fouled just outside the penalty box two minutes into just four of allotted injury time. We will never know if Forsberg's shot was destined for goal, because it went off the back of a jumping Dallas player and into the net. So to overtime we go, and Metro got a great opportunity when Forsberg was put through in the 110th, only to be hacked down just outside the box by the man who redirected his goal, Ramiro. For some reason, the referee waited three minutes to give what should have been at least a second yellow for an obvious DOGSO, but common sense prevailed. Forsberg's free kick was saved, and Metro couldn't find a goal when up a man for the next ten minutes. So to penalties we went. This was eerily similar to two years ago, at the same stage of the tournament, in the same stadium: Metro tied it late versus Cincinnati, only to lose on penalty kicks. Back then we rued that Marcucci was not on the bench as a last-minute penalty sub; today there were no such fears. We just had to wait for the heroics. EMCM easily converted the first, and Acosta finally missed a PK against Metro when his panenka hit the crossbar. Eile continued to be perfect on PKs, but Carmona finally missed one, with his weak shot to the left saved. Now tied at 2:2, Edelman slammed it in a similar fashion to his playoff winner. Dallas tied it, and Forsberg calmly roller it into the bottom left corner to give Metro the nominal lead. And then, Marcucci saved it. Of course he did! So, a better outcome than 1997 and 2023. On to the quarterfinals! We always knew you had it in you, AJ! Lineup: Marcucci, Edwards, Eile, Nealis, Duncan, Edelman, Stroud, Carmona, Gjengaar, Sofo, Bogacz. Subs: Harper, Forsberg, Choupo-Moting, Hack, Donkor, Valencia. Shootout: Choupo-Moting, Eile, Carmona , Edelman, Forsberg.