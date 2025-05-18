RBNY II spanks New England, 4:1

Berkley Goncalves 05.18.25 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II defeated New England Revolution II (3-2-3, 15 pts.), 4-1, on Sunday evening at MSU Soccer Park. Red Bulls II broke the scoring open in the 37th minute, as Andy Rojas threaded a pass through to Mijahir Jimenez at the edge of the box, who turned and chipped a partially deflected ball over the defense to forward Tanner Rosborough. The striker immediately crushed a right-footed volley past the goalkeeper to vault the home side in front. Two minutes later, New York doubled its lead as Rojas surged up the left side of the field, made a push into the box along the end line, and centered a pass to Rosborough who sent a shot into the back of the net. The brace for Rosborough marked the first of his professional career. New York added a third in the 66th minute, as Steven Sserwadda slipped a pass into the box towards the end line for Nehuen Benedetti, who sent a centering ball to Jimenez that was ripped immediately past the keeper. Jimenez recorded his first New York goal in his second career appearance. New England cut the margin to two in the 77th minute as Enzo Goncalves tucked a right-footed shot towards the far corner of the net. Red Bulls II capped off the evening with their fourth goal of the match in the 86th minute. Benedetti collected the ball in traffic, pushed past defenders, and played a pass to Copeland Berkley. He was trailing the play, received the ball with space, and connected on a right-footed shot past the keeper. Berkley scored his first professional goal, while surpassing Sam Williams for most career appearances from an academy-agreement player in club history.